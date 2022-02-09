Council to increase dog warden patrols in Ardoyne

DOG FOULING: Belfast City Council is to increase dog warden patrols in Ardoyne in response to an increase of dog fouling

BELFAST City Council are to increase dog warden patrols in Ardoyne in response to an increase in dog fouling in the area.

Grace Family Centre this week put up a social media post urging dog owners to be responsible after reports of the issue in Alliance Avenue.

Sally Smyth, Centre Manager said: “The problem is down to dog owners. They need to take responsibility themselves and pick it up.

“More and more people got dogs during lockdown.

“Council said they are going to increase patrols in the area.”

If you do not pick up after your dog, you can receive an £80 fixed penalty notice.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Our dog warden service operates seven days a week across the city.

"To further enhance the effectiveness of the service our dog wardens are patrolling hot spot areas.

"To reduce levels of dog fouling in our communities, we encourage the public to support the work of our dog warden service by regularly reporting incidents, including when and where targeted enforcement would be most successful at catching irresponsible owners and dog fouling activity.

"Dog fouling can be reported on our website here.”