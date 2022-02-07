Council votes to commence legal action to ensure Protocol is upheld

CUSTOMS: Checks at ports are continuing despite Minister Poots' calls for them to stop Photo by Pacemaker

BELFAST City Councillors have voted to commence legal proceedings to ensure Irish Sea border requirements are upheld.

It comes after Agriculture Minister at Stormont, Edwin Poots, said he had the legal right to tell his staff to stop checks in the absence of executive approval for them.

However on Friday his directions were suspended by the High Court, which ruled inspections on goods entering the North must continue pending the outcome of legal challenges.

At a special sitting of Belfast City Council on Monday afternoon, councillors debated a motion by Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin on the issue.

The motion read: “This Council wishes to place on record its concern with the actions of Minister Poots relating to the withdrawal of checks required for the implementation of the Protocol and his failure to comply with an International Treaty and legal obligations negotiated by the British Government with the EU.

“The Council further notes with concern that this is likely to impact its ability to meet the legal obligations for which it is responsible, relating to inspections at the Port.

“This Council authorises the City Solicitor to commence legal proceedings to compel the Minister and the British Government to comply with Protocol requirements, subject to any current derogations in the grace period.”

ONLINE: Councillors discussing the latest Protocol moves today

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston hit out at the motion, stating his party was “totally opposed” to the so-called Irish Sea border and checks on goods internally, which was “damaging” the Union.

He slated other parties for their “vigorous implementation” of the Protocol and said it was causing “real damage” in the delivery of goods to people and businesses “at a cost of £2.5m per day”.

He added the DUP makes “no apology” for its actions and that “enough is enough”.

Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister described Minister Poots’ actions as a “dangerous and self-inflicting move” and recognised that the Protocol was “not perfect” but a “reality” of Brexit. She said it was important to make sure the “legal rule of law” was upheld.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte accused the DUP of an “election stunt” after First Minister Paul Givan resigned and said the party has become a “laughing stock”.

UUP’s Sonia Copeland urged councillors to “wait and see” the result of legal action following Minister Poots’ decision.

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins said that most people “do not care” about the Protocol but instead real-life issues such as rising energy costs, housing and health waiting lists.

He said it was time to call out the DUP and their “shenanigans” for what they are and accused the DUP of a “stunt” to save seats.

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn told fellow members he went with Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin to meet staff at ports on a recent visit and reminded councillors they have a “duty of responsibility” to the staff.

PUP’s Billy Hutchinson said he believed Minister Poots made the decision to “put pressure” on the British Government and EU over the issue.

In summing up, Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin urged councillors to take time out of their busy diaries and go and meet staff at ports carrying out the checks.

The motion, which was seconded by Áine McCabe was carried with 29 votes for and 18 against.

Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance, Green Party and People Before Profit all voted for, with Unionist parties, DUP, UUP and PUP voting against.