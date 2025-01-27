Councillor JJ Magee's suspension lifted by Sinn Féin

COUNCILLOR JJ Magee's suspension by Sinn Féin has been lifted by the party following an investigation by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

The Oldpark councillor had been suspended 'without prejudice' in November last year following an allegation that inappropriate online messages were exchanged between him and a minor. He strenuously denied any wrongdoing.



An investigation by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards concluded that in light of its own considerations and decisions by both the PSNI and Social Services to take no action, there was no evidence that Cllr Magee failed to comply with the Local Government Code.

Mr Magee’s suspension has now been lifted by Sinn Féin with immediate effect and the group whip on Belfast City Council restored.

In a statement, JJ Magee said: "I am relieved that this process has come to an end. The last few months have been an absolute nightmare for me and my family. These unfounded and false allegations came as a complete shock to me, and I am still in disbelief that this has all happened.

"This concerted attempt to destroy my reputation was unsuccessful, however, the whole ordeal was deeply stressful. It could not have been more hurtful and now that it is over, I am gravely concerned as to how a bogus allegation could escalate to become front page news.

"I would like to thank all my family and close friends who have been steadfast and resolute in their support for me. I appreciate the quiet messages of support from across the political spectrum from friends and colleagues at Belfast City Council."

Mr Magee's solicitor, Niall Murphy from KRW Law said: "We prepared and lodged a 12,000 word, 38 page rebuttal to the complaint and attached every single message sent and received, for the absolute avoidance of doubt."

He added: "We are aware of explicitly defamatory postings on various platforms and

would encourage deletion of these posts as a matter of urgency, as our client reserves his right to issue libel proceedings in the High Court in respect of any commentary which undermines his good name and reputation."

In a statement Sinn Féin National Chairperson, Declan Kearney, said: “The investigation by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards concluded that in light of its own considerations, and decisions by both the PSNI and Social Services to take no action, there is no evidence that Cllr Magee failed to comply with the Local Government Code.

“Cllr JJ Magee’s membership of Sinn Féin has been fully restored, and he will return to continue playing a positive role in Belfast City Council.”