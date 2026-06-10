WEST Belfast councillor Paul Doherty has called for political and community leadership on the ground this evening following disorder on Tuesday night.

Property and vehicles were set alight and some families forced from their homes as racists mobs attacked properties and businesses.

It followed protests organised on social media following a horrific knife attack in North Belfast on Monday night.

In East Belfast, a Glider bus was set on fire after commercial bins were pushed against the vehicle on the Lower Newtownards Road. In nearby Lendrick Street, homes and vehicles were set on fire.

In North Belfast, homes were also targeted off the Crumlin Road.

In South Belfast the Sham supermarket on the Donegall Road was set alight once again, after previously being targeted during race riots in August 2024.

This afternoon many schools and businesses are closing early to avoid being caught up in any potential trouble.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Independent councillor Paul Doherty hit out at those behind disorder and called on leadership on the ground to prevent further trouble from escalating.

"First and foremost, what happened in North Belfast on Monday was horrific and will stick with us for many months to come. The person responsible will face the full force of the law," he said.

"What followed last night was sickening racist violence, criminality and mob rule.

"I am working with a number of families who were displaced last night. Homes and businesses were attacked and families were terrorised from their homes simply because of the colour of their skin.

"There was one family who had children under ten-years-old who had to run from their home as thugs tried to burn them out of their home.

"I am calling for political and community leadership on the ground. It was completely missing in many areas on Tuesday night.

"For many people in West Belfast looking at scenes across the city is reminiscent of Bombay Street in 1969. The scars are still there on generations today. People talk of them dark days and we can't allow it to happen in communities again."