Nathan Carter to headline country music night at Féile

HEADLINE ACT: Nathan Carter will perform at Féile in August

A COUNTRY music night has been announced for Feile an Phobail this summer.

'Way Out West' will take place on Friday, August 9, at Falls Park. Acts confirmed for the concert so far include Nathan Carter, The Whistlin’ Donkeys and All Folk’d Up.

Tickets are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.ie, with prices starting at £20.