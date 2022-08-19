Community education at Conway Education Centre

At Conway Education Centre adult education courses are planned to match community interests.



Conway welcomes our students, old and new, in a safe environment. There are hand sanitizing stations in place, a maximum number of students per class and only the spacious rooms are being used for teaching classes to allow for social distancing. Face coverings are available.



Community education is not like being at school; it is less formal and the tutors are experienced and very supportive. There’s time for a cup of tea and a chat.

Doing an adult education course can provide you with more confidence and skills, it can nurture your creativity and imagination and could enable you to become more active in your community.

Conway volunteer mentors with their certificates

Our courses are designed to meet the needs of adult learners. This is reflected in the supportive teaching style, affordable course fees and payment plans, mentor system and welcoming environment, all located on your doorstep, on the second floor in Conway Mill, just off the Falls Road.



Why not try a course at Conway Education Centre? Call in or phone and talk to our adult education team, Cheryl and Aodhan, and have a chat about what you would like to do.



Volunteering at Conway

Volunteering is at the heart of everything CEC does, from our management committee, to our volunteer mentors, language volunteers and the fabulous team of people who make tea and coffee for our centre users. We couldn’t continue to exist without the help of volunteers.



Volunteering provides you with an opportunity to use your skills and to develop new ones. It will give you a chance to meet new people and actively support your community. All CEC volunteers are eligible to have their travel expenses reimbursed and get free tea and coffee of course!



Interested? Please get in touch; we’d love to talk to you about your skills and availability.

Contact us at 02890 248543, visit us on Facebook, or look on our website: www.conwayeducation.org