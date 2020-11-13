Covid clean in aid of Children in Need

North Belfast business PC Autos Hire and Repair have been in charitable spirit this week by helping to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Based in Agnes Street Industrial Estate, just off the Crumlin Road, the business specialise in everything to do with cars, vans and taxis.

Ahead of the annual BBC Children in Need event tonight (Friday), PC Autos are offering their Covid clean service, free of charge as long as a donation is made in the collection boxes available on site.

Owner Paul Crooks said: “We always do something every year for Children in Need.

“We have a machine for sanitizing or as we call it, a Covid clean which usually costs £10. This week we are doing it free of charge, as long as the customer makes a donation to Children in Need.

“All the staff on Friday will be wearing the Children in Need yellow onesies.

“It is all for a good cause and it runs up until close on Friday.”