COVID: Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School closes days after re-opening

CLOSED: Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Upper Dunmurry Lane remains closed

A WEST Belfast Primary School has been forced to close due to a Covid-related issue.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Upper Dunmurry Lane announced it would close on Thursday.

It is not yet clear if the school will re-open on Friday. The school is seeking advice from the Public Health Agency and Education Authority.

The adjoining nursery school is also affected by the closure.

A message on the school's website reads: “School will be closed today Thursday 25th March due to Covid related issue.

“Your child has not been in direct contact with the positive case. We will be in touch as soon as possible about re-opening.”

Worried parents took to social media to express their concerns over the closure, with many calling for more information.

“Our children are out of school yet again,” commented one parent.

“We need more information, so we can assess further risk,” added another.

Belfastmedia.com contacted the school on Thursday morning but no response has yet been issued.