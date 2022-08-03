New CRJ office to open in New Lodge

NEW PREMISES: Michael O'Hara, Chrissie Mac Siacais and Sean Osborne from CRJ in the New Lodge Thomas McMullan

COMMUNITY Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) are set to officially open a new premises in the New Lodge on Thursday.

Formerly based in the New Lodge Housing Office on the New Lodge Road, the group have acquired premises across the road at Pinkerton Flats.

CRJ aspires to build a tolerant, responsive and inclusive community by providing restorative justice services to local areas.

Chrissie Mac Siacais said she was looking forward to having a permanent home in the New Lodge.

"I think it is important in order to boost confidence amongst local residents that there is somewhere they can go with all their concerns," she explained.

"We offer a lot of support and do a lot of referrals too.

"We want residents to come in and talk to us and find out exactly what we do. People have a view of what CRJ is and until they interact and see what we do, they will know we are there to support people in their time of need.

"We have an open-door policy. We make no apology for working with anyone who can help resolve issues."

Colleague Michael O'Hara added: "The premises will offer us a real opportunity to extend the services we provide. We are all about building and maintaining relationships and trying to fix them when they go wrong.

"These premises will become a bit of a community hub for people when it opens next week."

An official opening of CRJ's new premises at 14 New Lodge Road, Pinkerton Flats will take place next Thursday (August 4) from 12-2pm.

You can contact CRJ New Lodge on 028 9621 0900.