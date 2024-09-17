Crowds attending Open Botanic Festival enjoy inclusive and family friendly event

OPEN BOTANIC: Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray and Minister Fleur Anderson MP with Briege Arthurs CEO of Forward South Partnership and partners from Queen’s University and funders on Botanic Avenue

SEVERAL thousand people enjoyed the sunshine at The Open Botanic Festival which brought the communities of South Belfast together for a colourful, vibrant, inclusive weekend.

Botanic Avenue was closed to traffic as members of the public enjoyed the food, live music, dance, street performers, street games, crafts, children’s activities, drop-in workshops, urban gardening skills and wellbeing and mindfulness sessions.

The grassroots community-led festival organised by Forward South Partnership united the many communities, individuals, businesses, charities and organisations that make Botanic Avenue one of the most dynamic parts of the city.

Em The Fairy and Fi Flo Hoops at the Open Botanic Festival

This year’s themes, Playful Streets and Creating Space, aimed to showcase the incredible work going on behind the scenes to improve places to play, to move, to breathe and to grow, in the area.

Briege Arthurs, Chief Executive of Forward South Partnership, said: “Belfast is changing and we wanted to make sure that no one gets left behind. This is a festival for people who live, work and play in the area, both for those who have been here for generations and those that now call South Belfast home.”

Seven-year-old Ollie jumping through the hoop at Tumble Circus at the Open Botanic Festival on Botanic Avenue

It was the third year of this community-led festival with Forward South and Queen’s University Belfast working with local community groups including Donegall Pass Parents, Botanic Meadows, Sandy Row Parents, Holy Rosary P5, Donegall Pass Garden and Anaka Women’s Collective to design the festival, including the creation of ‘community kiosks’ showcasing what the areas around Botanic have to offer.

Agustina Martire, who teaches architecture at Queen’s, said: “The work of our team of students with the community groups showed that what everyone wants is a street where people of all ages can enjoy space, food, chats and fun. We imagine a future where Botanic Avenue can be that place for everyone every day.”

Briege Arthurs added: “We promoted the idea of ‘Playful Streets’ and creating space for people to come together, try new things, for children to play safely, learn something new, taste new food and sample cultures.

"We see Open Botanic as a pioneering project, re-imagining what our city streets could look and feel like. We know how important and powerful imagination and gathering as community are for moving through challenging times.”