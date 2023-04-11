New allotments open in Crumlin village

GREEN FINGERS: Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross with Crumlin allotment holder Jean Lytle at the Crumlin Community Allotments

A NEW community allotment facility has opened in Crumlin village – allowing locals to cultivate their own vegetables.

This functional new space was created following a significant investment by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and was officially opened by the Mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross.

The allotment site is almost an acre and boasts 35 plots, 35 timber sheds, nine car parking spaces, fencing and a waste yard. It has already received an overwhelming response from local green-fingered residents eager to plant their own fruit and vegetables.

The Mayor expressed his delight at the launch of the allotments which is the sixth allotment site in the borough.

“As a Council, we are committed to promoting health and wellbeing initiatives, and facilities like these are the perfect way to encourage the people of Crumlin to get outdoors and take part in physical activity. Gardening is accessible to all ages and abilities, and it’s really enjoyable.”

All of the allotment plots have been allocated, but those interested in adding their name to the waiting list can contact the Parks Administration Team via E. allotments@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk or T. 028 9034 0139 (9am to 5pm – Monday to Friday).