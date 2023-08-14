Coming up roses at Cullingtree Meadows fun day

FUN DAY: Residents, staff, local youth groups and members of Falls Road Resident's Association at the fun day

THE COMMUNITY gathered on Friday week past to celebrate a community fun day at Cullingtree Meadows, an assisted living facility in the Lower Falls.

The day proved to be a big hit with residents, staff, families and local youth groups who were able to enjoy the brilliant weather outdoors and take part in a range of activities from wet sponge throwing, ring tossing, crazy golf putting as well as music and dancing plus a communal buffet lunch.

The apartments are located at the bottom of Cullingtree Road near St Joseph's Primary School.

FUN DAY: Residents and their families enjoyed the day in the good weather

The supported housing scheme is ran in partnership with Clanmil Housing Group and Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and provides 24 hour support and care to residents who have been diagnosed with dementia so they can continue to live in an independent environment.

DANCING: Residents taking part in a bit of dancing for the fun day.

Residents receive help with medications, finances, housework and other activities but are tenants are also involved in making decisions through monthly tenant meetings where activities such as baking, gardening and day trips are organised.

SPLASH: All fun throwing wet sponges at the fun day

Lisa Lynn from Falls Road Residents Association was part of the team who organised the fun day and said the fun day was part of many events which they help organise to keep the residents involved with the local community.

"We decided to hold an inter-generational community event with youth groups from the local area and the residents to enjoy the day and to also raise awareness of dementia and to promote the facility and it's place in the community."

SPLASH: Local children throwing sponges as part of the fun day

Brendan Morrissey, Assistant Director of Customer and Communities at Clanmil said:

“Cullingtree Meadows is a partnership between Clanmil and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and a wonderful facility for older people with dementia, helping them lead a full, active and meaningful life.

“We were delighted to welcome our neighbours in the local community to Cullingtree Meadows for an afternoon of fun and we hope that everyone enjoyed the music and games. It is lovely to see that the people who live here have truly been embraced as part of this supportive Dementia Friendly Community.”

For enquiries about living at Cullingtree Meadows please contact Deborah Shanks at Clanmil Housing on 028 9087 6000.