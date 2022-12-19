Over £3,800 raised for Children’s Hospice at Dairy Farm fundraiser

SUPPORT: The coffee morning fundraiser was a huge success at the Dairy Farm

A COFFEE morning fundraiser at the Dairy Farm has raised over £3,800 for the Children’s Hospice.

Danny Baker MLA and Stacey Flynn of Stacey’s Closet hosted the fundraiser in memory of Stacey’s niece Erin and Danny’s nephew Enda.

Both Erin and Enda were born with a condition named Edwards Syndrome, a very rare but serious condition which affects how long a baby may survive. Sadly, the majority of babies with Edwards Syndrome will die before or shortly after being born.

Amazing morning & massive thank you to everyone. So far we have raised £3,600 for the Children's Hospice.

For Enda & Erin ❤️



— Danny Baker (@danielbakersf) December 2, 2022

In a post on social media, Danny Baker MLA said: “From the bottom of our hearts thank you to everyone who supported our coffee morning.

An amazing total was raised and I know our friend Tricia Magennis is looking down with pride. In loving memory of Enda and Erin.”

Stacey Flynn of Stacey’s Closet also took to Facebook to share her gratitude for all those who donated.

“I don’t even know where to start to thank people for their amazing donations and support today for well deserved charity Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

From the bottom of our hearts thank you to everyone who supported our coffee morning.



An amazing total was raised & I know our Friend Tricia Magennis is looking down with pride.



— Danny Baker (@danielbakersf) December 5, 2022

“Myself and Danny Baker MLA's hearts have been touched with the support. And today was a lovely tribute to the beautiful late Tricia.

“We can proudly say we will be handing over £3,600 and counting in honour of our beautiful niece and nephew. Couldn’t thank everyone enough it was an emotional personal day. To our three heroes s – Tricia, Erin and Enda. Forever in our hearts.”