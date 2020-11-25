Daughter's emotional farewell to her late dad

THE daughter of a New Lodge man has paid an emotional tribute to him following his sudden death.

Father-of-three Patrick McKiernan (51) died unexpectedly on Saturday 14 November.

The Royal Mail worker was known to friends and family as ‘Stitches’.

His heartbroken daughter, Aimee McKiernan described her dad as the “best man to ever come into my life".

“Words can’t describe how I am feeling right now, and no words can describe how my family are feeling right now,” she said.

“My main man, my rock, the most loveable, caring, funny, stupid (not by choice), kind hearted soul to ever walk this earth has gained his angel wings.

“I didn’t think this day would come were I would lose the best man to ever come in to my life, my daddy.

“He will never know how much I loved and adored him. I will miss him so much and my house will be so dead without him.

I will miss your banter too much. You always put a smile on my face!

“Just a little reminder to everyone that it is ok to talk no matter what you are feeling.

“Suicide is never the answer you were loved by many and will be loved forever!

“Your memory will never die and I will always have you forever in my life.

“Don’t be shy and pay me a visit to help us through this hard time as we as a family will need you.

“Heaven must be so beautiful up there as they have the most precious human being to ever walk this earth with them.”

Patrick’s funeral took place on Wednesday 18 November before burial at Carnmoney Cemetery.

He is deeply regretted as the loving son of Bridie and the late Roger, brother of Roger, Peter and Sean, husband of Grainne and much-loved daddy of Aimee, Patrick and Rebecca.