WE'RE all about delicious food, excellent service and providing a memorable experience with every visit.

After an extremely busy Mother's Day and St Paddy's Day we could do with a restaurant extension for this oncoming Easter!

A testament to our fantastic and passionate front of house and kitchen team we are striving to continue to provide a top quality restaurant experience in the heart of the Gaeltacht Quarter on the Falls Road.

We are attracting quite a stir in the local community and are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming local and international visitors.

Keep your eyes on our socials as we also have shows upcoming including Irish Dancing nights, Steak and Seafood nights, and traditional Irish music lunches.

Ceacht beag Gaeilge

Fáilte - Welcome

Bialann - Restaurant

Caife – Coffee

Tae – Tea

Go raibh míle maith agat – Thank you very much.

Oscailte gach lá 9-9 – Open every day 9-9.