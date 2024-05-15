Dementia awareness day at Cullingtree Meadows

A DEMENTIA support facility in West Belfast has held an awareness day to help families understand what it is like to live with the condition.

Cullingtree Meadows, off the Grosvenor Road, is a supported housing scheme for people living with dementia, and is a partnership between Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Clanmil Housing Group.

The facility provides 30 modern, quality apartments. Each apartment is furnished as the tenant has requested. There are homely communal areas and a beautiful garden to combine comfort, independence and support.

On Monday, Cullingtree invited friends and family of residents to take part in a number of activities to understand what it is like living with dementia.

Daniel Brooks, Manager at Cullingtree Meadows, explained: "The purpose of the event is to help people gain an understanding of people living with dementia.

"We had a number of activities with sensory experiences to make it feel like you have dementia.

"We understand how stressful it can be for families to see their loved ones not be able to do basic everyday things and events like this are important to highlighted what their loved ones are going through."