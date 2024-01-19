January sale is now on at Direct Furniture

WITH the January sales well underway, there are bargains to be had at one of the North's largest independent retail furnishing outlets, Direct Furniture.

With stores on the Andersonstown Road in West Belfast and Antrim Road in North Belfast, Direct Furniture sources items from all corners of the globe, ensuring that customers get the best product at the best price.

They can also boast of being one of the largest retailers of King Koil mattresses in Ireland and also the biggest Irish stockist of Rauch German made wardrobes.

Above all else, Direct Furniture has garnered a reputation for reliability as well as quality since starting as a small family business over 35 years ago.

And with their ongoing January sale, there can be no better time to find that piece of household furniture at an affordable price, from beds to wardrobes to sofas and occasional furniture.

"This January we have sales across the board. There are massive discounts on beds, sofas and wardrobes," explained Kieron Duffy.

"It is traditionally one of our biggest sales so there are plenty of bargains to be had.

"We find our customers have got Christmas over and are thinking of getting new furniture at reduced prices

"What sets us apart from the rest is that we are able to hold massive stocks. It allows us to get the product quickly to the customer at a much more competitive price.

"We also offer a delivery and assembly service. We are well-known for our service and civility and have won numerous Best of the West awards and a recent Aisling Award for Best Local Retailer, so we must be doing something right.

"We wouldn't be here without our customers. We appreciate people’s loyalty and we stand over our stuff."

Direct Furniture

593 Falls Road (Beds) and 577 Falls Road (Furniture)

Belfast

BT11 9AB

Tel: 028 9062 3362

Email: info@directfurniturebelfast.com

www.directfurniturebelfast.com