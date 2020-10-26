REV KAREN: Discover the rhythm of rest during these frantic times

DURING the four weeks of yet another lockdown, I thought I would share some ‘Rhythms’ (practices) that I hope will help sustain us through this profoundly difficult season.



Our key workers are exhausted. Our business leaders are worried. Our politicians are doing their best. Our home schooling skills are being honed again. Our hearts miss our loved ones and friends. And as for our hair... well, we will just have to settle for grey roots for a little longer.



This time is tough. It is difficult. It is exhausting. The truth is we all need to learn the rhythm of rest.



Why am I telling you this?



Because I don’t know about you, but I’m exhausted by the frantic and the hectic; the hustle and the bustle; the chaos and uncertainty of this life. I’m done with the running through my days at two hundred miles per hour. There is more to life.



There is rest for the restless.



This pandemic presents us with the opportunity to ask ourselves some difficult questions with regard to our priorities.



I’m learning to move from exhaustion to stillness. From rushing to resting. I love the words of Jesus in Matthew 11: “Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me... and you’ll recover your life.”



If you are not a person of faith, I pray you find your Sabbath rest, whether that be in a sunset, good coffee, reading, watching movies, running, walking, etcetera.

I want to choose a life less busy, less complicated – do you?



Let’s introduce the rhythm of rest into our everyday.