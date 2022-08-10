Turf Lodge families evacuated after discovery of viable device

EVACUATED: Residents in Norglen Parade were evacuated while a controlled explosion was carried out on the device

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty has condemned the planting of a viable device in the area.

The device was declared viable after it was found in the Norglen Parade area on Tuesday evening. Residents were evacuated from their homes when the discovery of the device sparked a security alert.

“I cannot understand what would motivate anyone to place a viable device in residential area where a large number of people live," said Mr Doherty.

"Given the proximity of this device to homes, we are lucky that it didn’t go off and cause serious harm or injury to anyone.

“I would urge anyone involved in these kinds of incidents to cease at once. This security alert led to residents having to evacuate their homes, during a very warm spell of weather and caused significant disruption to the local community who just want to go about their lives."

A security alert in the Norglen Parade area of west Belfast has now ended. pic.twitter.com/9QO9uogL9G — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) August 10, 2022

Mr Doherty said those behind this act need to think about the impact they are having on people.

"I received a number of calls last night from asylum seekers and refugee families who were frightened by what happened and the resulting large police operation in the area," he added.

"I would urge anyone with any information in connection with this device to come forward to police and help them with their investigation. We need to see an end to these kind of incidents in our community before it has tragic consequences."

Inspector McCullough said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call the Police on 101 quoting the reference number 1536 on 09/08/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.