Doherty: SDLP proposals can deliver new housing for West Belfast

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has said that the party’s proposals to fix the housing emergency could deliver much-needed social and affordable housing for West Belfast.

He was speaking after the launch of the party's ‘Building Firm Foundations’ policy paper at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich.

The plan sets out how the Executive can deliver 100,000 new homes by 2039.

Proposals include:

building 2,600 social homes a year and expanding support for first-time buyers and private rental tenants;

Mandating that 30 per cent of all new developments are allocated to social or affordable housing, the creation of a Public Land Agency to help build more homes on public land reducing costs and making public funding go further;

Reforming the planning system and addressing wastewater infrastructure via an independent review of NI Water;

Establishing a legal duty to cooperate between public bodies with an influence on housing provision and homelessness prevention.

Councillor Doherty said: “Rarely a day goes by where I’m not helping someone in this community with housing. Whether it’s one of the thousands of families on social housing waiting lists, facing the prospect of years without a home of their own or those struggling to save for a deposit or pay for ever-increasing private rentals, there can be no doubt we are dealing with a serious housing emergency.

“It was important that we launched this plan in the heart of West Belfast – a place where people are crying out for decent housing. Our proposals could deliver a total change to the current approach to housing – putting the needs of the public at the centre of policy. It would also help address the ongoing issues at NI Water which is holding up developments and deliver sustainable and environmentally friendly housing stock.

“The Executive has repeatedly committed to delivering 100,000 new homes, but we are still waiting for any semblance of a plan around how this would be possible. In the absence of any detail the SDLP has produced this document that outlines exactly how it can be achieved.

"When it comes to housing we need to see ambition and a vision to address the current crisis which is negatively impacting the lives of thousands of people in West Belfast and across the North.”