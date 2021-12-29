Donate your unwanted Christmas trees to Belfast Zoo

BELFAST Zoo is asking for unwanted Christmas trees for the benefit of animals at the North Belfast tourist attraction.

The Zoo will use donated trees for animal enrichment ranging from scent play to shelter and food foraging.

Any excess Christmas trees which aren’t used by the animals will be recycled by chipping. The tree chippings can be used in zoo enclosures and as mulch for flower beds.

Zoo Manager Andrew Hope said: “The natural tree recycling idea has been a festive hit with locals over the years. We are pleased to offer the incentive for the first time since January 2020.

"The trees provide our animals with a fantastic form of enrichment. Christmas trees are extremely tactile, have a strong scent and have a range of different uses depending on the animal.

"The meerkats love exploring and climbing through the branches whereas the Barbary lions enjoy the strong pine scent, and Asian elephants eat most of the tree.”

You can leave your Christmas tree in the drop-off area at the zoo between Saturday (January 1) and Monday (January 3).

There is no charge to leave your tree, however the Zoo will be accepting donations in the Visitor Centre towards supported conservation projects.

To donate your Christmas tree, go to the drop-off in the zoo’s allocated area in the main car park on the available dates.