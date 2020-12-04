Donations keep rolling in for Christmas food bank appeal

WITH just three weeks to go until December 25, donations continue to pour in for Colin Glen’s ‘50to50’ Walking Group’s foodbank appeal.

The group which is accepting donations of non-perishable goods at Colin Glen Forest Park every Saturday accepted a large donation from Andersonstown’s SAG Credit Union which is operating as a drop-off point for donations. All donations are going to the South-West Belfast foodbank based on the Stewartstown Road.

The initiative, set up by Colin Glen’s parkrun team, who together with the 50to50 walking group have so far donated almost a tonne of food to the foodbank which equates to 211 families having enough food for three days.

A spokesperson for the 50to50 Walking Group thanked the latest donation from members of SAG Credit Union.

“We are overwhelmed and very humbled by the generosity from the West Belfast community. Christmas will be tough for our community but we feel January could be a long, dark struggling month for many.

“We have set up drop-off points at the Little Furniture shop in the Dairy Farm and you can also see us directly – socially distanced of course – at Colin Glen Forest Park car park every Saturday between 11am and noon.

COMMUNITY GOODWILL: Some of the food that has been donated by SAG members

“Every donation counts and we want to say thank you to everyone that has helped us with our food drive. The response has been absolutely overwhelming.”

Sheena Joyce, manager of SAG Credit Union, said SAG has always been at the heart of the community.

“As usual, our members and staff, regardless of their own straitened finances have shown their big hearts and charitable instincts through their donations, most recently to the deterMND 50 to 50 challenge where we donated and raised over £750 through our sponsored walk.

“Currently our focus is on helping those who are in need of the help of the foodbank. We are happy to be involved with such a deserving charity and already our members have contributed a lorry load of food, nappies, toiletries and Christmas goodies which should help for the month of December.

“We will be continuing to be a drop-off point for the foreseeable future as we all know that the months of January and February can be the worst for any family in financial distress.

"In addition, the staff have contributed to a hamper and goodie bags that our members have been generously buying ballots for. We have already raised over £500 through this ballot.

“This money will be used to buy vouchers for a local supermarket which the foodbank will be able to distribute to those most in need to help them in the month of January.”

Sheena said if anyone is unable to make it to the office with their goods or wishes to make a financial donation they can contact Sheena, Donna or Una at the SAG Credit Union offices on 02890615669 or email – as their phone lines are very busy at the moment – to sag-creditunion@btconnect.com with their contact details and staff will be in touch.

Sheena added: “SAG Credit Union Ltd is open for membership. So if opening a credit union account is something that you have been meaning to do for years, this is the time, a time of financial uncertainty, to make it happen. It could help you secure your family finances starting with just £2.00. Contact us or call in to the offices and one of our members of staff will be happy to help.”