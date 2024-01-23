Seán raising stem cell awareness with Donut for Donor 5k walk

DONUT FOR DONORS: Last year's event in the Falls Park was a huge success

THE annual 'Donut for Donor' event will take place next week to raise awareness of stem cell donation.

The event is organised by Seán Smyth, whose daughter Eimear Gooderham (née Smyth) died in June 2019. Eimear was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer in September 2016. After finding a stem cell donor match, Eimear successfully underwent a transplant in November 2018, but sadly passed away following complications.

Throughout her illness, the Coolnasilla woman campaigned to raise awareness of stem cell donation alongside her family, who established the Eimear’s Wish campaign to continue her work.

Now in its fourth year, Seán has organised a 'Donut for Donor' 5k family walk, which will take place on Saturday, January 27 from 11am in the Falls Park.

Seán is encouraging people to come along, have a bit of craic, all whilst helping to raise awareness of stem cell donation.

"Thanks to the help of local councillors Ronan McLaughlin and Sonia Copeland, Belfast City Hall will be lit up pink on the last Friday of January in recognition of people who have donated their stem cells, blood or organs," Sean explained.

"On the Saturday, we will have the 'Donut for Donor' 5k family walk in the Falls Park at 11am. Eimear loved coffee and donuts. They were two of her favourite things.

"I am encouraging people to come along, get a donut and a coffee and talk about becoming a stem cell and blood donor.

"It is all about raising awareness and have a bit of fun and craic at the same time. January is a long and horrible month for people so hopefully this event is something for people to look forward to.

"Taboo Donuts are providing the donuts and they have continuously supported us and I am very grateful for that once again. West Belfast star of The Voice Kids Jarlaith Mervyn will provide the entertainment.

"This year, money will be split between DKMS, a stem cell charity, and Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI. I hope to see as many people as possible on January 27."