Double amputee feels like a 'prisoner' after mobility scooter stolen

A STEWARTSTOWN Road man who had both his legs amputated, says he feels like a “prisoner” within his own home after his mobility scooter was stolen this week.

John McGill, who lives in the Helens Wood area, told the Andersonstown News that he “can’t go anywhere” or “do anything” without the mobility scooter.

Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, the mobility scooter was stolen from the property. A number of youths were seen making off with the scooter in the direction of Lenadoon. The scooter has since been recovered vandalised and no longer fit for use.

“I’m disappointed more than anything else,” John said. “It’s in the back of your head all the time that you can’t go anywhere.

“You’re a prisoner and you just feel useless.”

John, who bought the mobility scooter himself, said he has been waiting on a mobility car from the DLA for “the best part of three years".

“I’m in for a mobility car so they won’t give me a mobility scooter. If I want a scooter, I have to buy it myself."



John handed back his original mobility scooter two years ago and is still awaiting a DLA car. He bought his old mobility scooter last year which was subsequently stolen this week.

John McGill and his neighbour Charlene Reid, who has been supporting him during this difficult time

John has been a wheelchair user for the last two years and said his current wheelchair “can’t go uphill or down hill".

Two years ago John underwent surgery to have both of his legs amputated due to “bad circulation".

“My blood wasn’t getting around my body and the pain was horrendous,” he said.

Prior to this John travelled all over Europe as an international lorry driver.

“I was well travelled – I was used to being out and among people and dealing with people all day,” he said. “So, it was a bit of a shock to come out of the Royal with no legs on.”

He added: “I have no bother getting around when I had the means of getting around but when the means are stolen off you, that’s a whole different ball game. The last couple of days have had a very big effect. I didn’t sleep at all last night or the night before.

“You just feel helpless, and I have never felt helpless in my life. One thing I would say about amputees, there’s no mental health support, nobody has ever come to me and asked how your head is and how do you feel.”