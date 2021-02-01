THE MOTORMAN GERRY FALOONA: Double Covid blow for Irish rallying in 2021

THE Ypres Rally is to be a round of the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship, as it’s been added to the calendar when an Irish Rally proposal could not be finalised on time.

The Belgian event will take place on August 13-15. Last year’s event was called off due to Covid-19. Ypres was first held in 1965 and is established as one of Europe’s most demanding rallies. Previous winners of the Rally include two of the current Hyundai WRC drivers, home hero Thierry Neuville, who won in 2018, and his teammate, Ireland’s Craig Breen, winner in 2019.

The rally will feature three days of competition and is a tricky mix of narrow tarmac lanes with big ditches. With some stages in the dark and the potential for mixed weather, it will provide plenty of thrills and spills for fans. Ypres organisers said: “It’s sad the WRC will not enjoy the beauty of an Irish Rally this year, but the pandemic continues to impact the global economy.”

Station Le Seau Monteberg Rally postponed to Sunday 27 June - https://t.co/jy3qTuBSOe pic.twitter.com/LIdNp8xeIo — Ypres Rally (@ypresrally) January 31, 2021

The 2021 calendar has been developed against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ireland’s Rally Director Bobby Willis and his team had put in a lot of work into bringing the WRC to the north of the island and are desperately disappointed it will not happen this year. Bobby explained that the requisite public funding was unavailable to support a successful bid this year due to the uncertainty surrounding public gatherings and the pandemic.

Tourism Northern Ireland (one of the main promoters) recognises that hosting a Northern Ireland Rally in 2021 represented a positive opportunity to profile the region globally and would serve to celebrate Ireland’s motorsport heritage. However, it felt that Covid-19 could diminish the substantial economic benefits that a World Rally Championship event historically bestows upon its host regions, and therefore investment would not represent best value for public money at this time.

The organisers accepted the situation for 2021 and will now focus on discussions to explore avenues for a 2022 WRC rally. There was more bad news for Irish motorsport with the cancellation of this year’s Easter weekend Circuit of Ireland Rally. It comes amid continuing uncertainty around large-scale gatherings that have the potential to encourage the spread of the virus.

Graeme Stewart, the event director, said: “On one level it was a difficult decision the event having been included as the first round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship. But safety must come first, and the club couldn't justify placing additional pressures on hard-working NHS and other front-line staff to run the event.”

Clerk of the course, Nigel Hughes, added: “We couldn’t expect residents to allow roads to be closed for the event during a pandemic that is claiming lives daily. 2021 was to have been the 90th anniversary of the Circuit. Hopefully 2022 will facilitate the anniversary celebrations and the safe running of the event on the 15th and 16th of April". Best wishes to Bobby Willis and Graeme Stewart for 2022 from the ‘Motorman’.

Motoring in the new Brexit age

THE Brexit effect has been felt far and wide by us all, but by just how much? The delays at ports in the north of the island are well documented, as are those for motorists wanting to travel to Europe from the south of England, but there are many other problems for motorists caused by the so-called Brexit deal.

There has been a U-turn on a planned 20 per cent tariff on used cars being imported onto the north of the island from Britain. Many second-hand cars in dealerships in the north are bought in from dealers and auctions across the water. If this tariff is re-introduced that could mean a 20 per cent increase in the cost of imported used cars.

Buyers of spare parts are being quoted mind-blowing figures for post and package costs from Britain due apparently to new Brexit procedures. Sean, a friend buying parts costing £7.52, was quoted £155 to post them from near Birmingham to Belfast, with the supplier citing new Brexit paperwork processes as the reason for this unbelieveble charge.

Be warned, if you live in the north of the island and intend driving in the south, you will need to carry a ‘green card’ issued by your insurer, if you do not have one your vehicle could be seized. (Incidentally, they are not green.) In addition, if you live in the south of the island and drive on a UK driving licence, you must exchange it for an Irish licence as it will no longer be legal to drive on a UK one. Thirty years ago, motorsport competitors living in the north of the island travelling across the border to compete for example in Donegal, had to apply in advance, in triplicate, to export their cars and spares into the south. We had to book an appointment to meet an officer at a crossing to have the paperwork and goods checked before crossing. We then had to import everything back into the north when returning home; it was free, but it was a hassle.

In an ironic twist of fate, and because of Brexit, UK motorsport competitors wishing to travel to Ireland to compete will now have to do something similar, but they will have to pay for the privilege. An international customs document that acts like a passport for their car and spares will be required to transport cars or equipment temporarily to within the EU and for UK competitors that includes Ireland. This new customs procedure avoids the need to pay taxes and duties on the goods, but there is a cost. A reduced fee negotiated by Motorsport UK will be £240 + VAT for processing the documentation. In addition, the competitor must pay a deposit of 40 per cent of the value of the car and spares, which is refundable upon return, alternatively they can pay a non-refundable insurance premium to cover the 40%. ‘Back to the Future’. Be careful what you vote for!