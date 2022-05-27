Monkeypox: No immediate concern for people, says local GP

A WEST Belfast GP says there are no "significant" worries to local people following a recent outbreak of monkeypox.

There has been one confirmed case in the North but another 36 cases of monkeypox were detected in England in recent days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox.

Since then monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.

Experts say that while this is the biggest outbreak outside Africa in 50 years, this isn't another Covid-type situation.

The virus does not usually spread easily between people, but it can be passed on through close person-to-person contact or contact with items used by a person who has monkeypox, such as clothes, bedding or utensils.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Dr Michael McKenna from the GP surgery in Thames Street off the Falls Road said: "There has been a relatively small number of cases in England, enough to constitute an outbreak.

"We know it is a viral illness from the pox family, so it is similar to smallpox and chicken pox.

"In most instances, it is a self-limited mild illness lasting between 14 and 21 days and in some cases, can become more serious, particular amongst vulnerable people.

"At the minute, it is not as serious to the same extent as Covid. However, the worry is that the virus will become endemic in the UK and Europe.

"Traditionally, it has been prominent in the continent of Africa.

"I would ask people to be mindful of fevers or strange rashes, particularly around the genitalia. The cases at the minute seem to be linked to sexual contact.

"I don’t think there is any significant concern to people locally but we shall watch closely and see what happens with the outbreak in England. Hopefully, it will be contained quickly by public health measures there."

World Health Organization experts say the outbreak can be contained and they do not have evidence the virus has mutated.

Anyone at the highest risk of having caught monkeypox should isolate for 21 days, according to official guidance.