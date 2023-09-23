Housing Executive salutes North Belfast community bridge-builders

AS part of this year’s Good Relations Week, the Housing Executive is celebrating some of the excellent community work it has been involved with in North Belfast.

The housing organisation's Good Relations Officers (GROs) work with their partners in neighbourhoods all over the North to help tenants feel safe, connected and involved, and to promote cross-community relationships.

Many community groups and residents’ associations work with them to access funding and get various good relations schemes up and running – projects like youth clubs, community events, lunch clubs, crafting groups and drop-in centres.

Dr Sean Brennan is Good Relations Officer for North Belfast. He spoke about his work and the community he serves.

"I have been active in community development initiatives from the 1970s on a voluntary basis and have had various jobs in conflict resolution and community development," he explained.

"As Good Relations Officer, my job involves getting funding applications developed and submitted, then processed for payment is an everyday activity.

"Meeting local groups, particularly face-to-face and in their own community, is a major part of the job, so most days are a case of having meetings then following up and providing solutions and advice to the group as quickly as possible.

Dr Sean with young people from North Belfast

"Patch managers regularly also contact me with issues, like anti-social behaviour, that have arisen unexpectedly."

Sean went on to detail some of the local projects in North Belfast he has worked on.

"Earlier this year I worked with local politicians and statutory partners to secure funding from the Housing Executive’s Community Safety programme and Newington Housing for youth groups in the New Lodge and Limestone Road. I really liked this project as it was to provide activities over the summer that engaged young people in co-designing programmes to meet their needs.

"We provided funding so that young people could influence their peers in order to reduce tensions in their communities at culturally sensitive times. It demonstrated how young people are an asset, not a threat, to their communities.

"Another project I am working on with Springboard NI will see young people across North Belfast make a video of their thoughts on 25-years of the Good Friday Agreement.

"The video will be premiered in Crumlin Road Gaol on September 21 for International Day of Peace, so it will be interesting to hear what they say and as future tenants or residents how they would like to see housing meeting their needs in an unpredictable future.

"I’m also working with Glenbank Women’s Group and Falls Women’s Centre on a project to sustain the good relations build arising from previous peacebuilding programmes.

"The women will record their experiences of using the poets Seámus Heaney and Rabbie Burns to promote ‘the common voice’. It be interesting to hear of their experiences, what they learn, and how it impacted on them – to discover how the ‘common’ voice matters."

Speaking more about his role, Sean says he enjoys working with people.

"For me, it’s working directly with people in communities –- building a rapport with people and places develops good relations, of trust and transparency, that can often get issues resolved before they become an even bigger problem.

"I find most people are realistic and just want respect. From this we can then work collaboratively to build peace, and transform our home place into a safe and welcoming space for ourselves, our families, friends and visitors.

"As a positive peace-building organisation, the Housing Executive pays me to engage in community relations work, so, for me, that’s like getting paid to work on your hobby. I can provide my expertise and knowledge to those people and places most in need.

"I get a great deal of satisfaction helping communities help themselves to preserve people, peace and the planet.

"As a Good Relations Officer, you are someone who helps and sometimes being known as someone who helps could be viewed as the greater quality of them all."