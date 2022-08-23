Duncairn Street Post Office relocation plans abandoned

CONTROVERSIAL plans to re-locate a popular Post Office in North Belfast have been abandoned.

Last month, Royal Mail announced their intention to close the Duncairn Street Post Office on the Antrim Road and re-locate it to premises at the Crumlin Road/Clifton Park Avenue junction.

The announcement sparked huge anger from local community organisation, Tar Isteach and political representatives.

Consultation on the proposed move will due to close on August 24 but this week, the Post Office say they have abandoned plans for the re-location.

In a letter, Kenny Lamont, Network Provision Manager at the Post Office stated: "Whilst the consultation period is not due to end until the 24 August 2022, I’m now writing to let you know that we have decided not to progress with this proposal.

The voice of local people has been heard loud and clear. The planned closure of Duncairn Post Office has ceased and the branch will continue to operate. pic.twitter.com/q5rebTnUU8 — Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum (@CCRF2) August 16, 2022

"The local public consultation on the proposed relocation of the branch has therefore ceased with immediate effect and the branch will continue to operate from the current location at this time."

North Belfast MP John Finucane welcomed the news.

"The threatened closure of Duncairn Post Office saw a huge response from the local community who recognised the vital role it plays in our area," he said.

"I made this clear to Post Office HQ when I met with them and the announcement that they have now abandoned relocation plans is great news."

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister added: "It is absolutely great news that the Post Office has decided against the relocation of the Duncairn Street branch.

"We have been engaging with stakeholders and arguing strongly against the closure of this branch which provides a vital service, particularly for elderly and more vulnerable members of the community.

"The ongoing consultation has shown the demand in the community for this service, and I am pleased to say that the Duncairn Street will continue to operate as usual until further notice."

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said: "The Post Office heard our voices loud and clear. The proposed move to the Crumlin Road will not go ahead and, importantly, local residents will not be stripped of a vital service for now.

"The power of the local community has won this first battle and we should be very proud of our efforts but this is not over yet.

"Plans need to be made to keep our Post Office open long-term and I am committed to working with all groups who are up for this challenge. I am urging the local community to keep up the pressure, and to demand this vital service is secured locally for the long-term."