Dunmurry community rallies after Nazi flags erected outside mosque

SUPPORT: The protest in Dunmurry last Saturday

AROUND one thousand people attended a protest in Dunmurry at the weekend to show their outrage after Nazi flags were erected outside a local mosque.

The flags - which featured SS 'Death's Head' symbol and swastikas — were put up on lamposts outside Belfast Iqraa mosque in Ashley Park, just off Kingsway last Tuesday night.

They were removed on Wednesday morning following condemnation across the political divide.

On Saturday, members of the public gathered in Dunmurry to show their support for the Muslim community

The protest was organised by United Against Racism.

Addressing the crowd, People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins said: "It is great to see such a fantastic turnout.

"Well done to Unite Against Racism for organising. A resounding message sent that Belfast is a welcoming community that celebrates diversity and racism will not be tolerated."

"Those who erected the flags outside the mosque do not represent the good people of this area. The flags are clearly intended to stoke racist division which celebrates genocide and fascism."