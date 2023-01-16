30-year-old man charged with Dunmurry kidnapping

CHARGED: A man was forced into the back of a blue Citroen Berlingo van by two men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area on Saturday before it was driven away from the Michael Ferguson roundabout

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences following a kidnapping in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area on Saturday.

Michael Kevin Cooke with an address in St Gall's Avenue, Belfast, was charged with kidnapping, possession of an offensive weapon namely a crossbow, possession of a Class C Drug, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary with intent to steal. He was refused bail.

Police said a man was forced into the back of a blue Citroen Berlingo van by two men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area at 12pm on Saturday before it was driven away from the Michael Ferguson roundabout. The victim was driven around in the van for two to three hours and at one point he was taken to a nearby property where he was assaulted.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Upper Dunmurry Lane, Colin, Poleglass or Twinbrook area of Dunmurry on Saturday between 12pm and 4pm.

a PSNI spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 709 of 14/1/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.