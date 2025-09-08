Durham Street to reopen to two-way traffic by end of November

DURHAM Street in West Belfast is set to reopen to two-way traffic by the end of November.



The main thoroughfare into the city centre and south Belfast was closed last year after the opening of the £340 million Grand Central Station. The road’s closure facilitated the demolition of the Boyne Bridge as well as public realm work around the new station, but was also blamed for traffic congestion in the city centre in the run-up to Christmas last year.



One year on from the opening of the rail and bus transport hub, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a remarkable milestone that reflects strong public engagement and growing confidence in sustainable transport. The success and passenger growth demonstrates how investment in public transport is a catalyst for change.”



As well as reopening Durham Street other measures will see:



Extending the hours of operation of existing bus lanes on a number of southern routes to the city, including Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road, to operate in both directions during both the AM and PM peak.

Improved monitoring through implementation of new smart sensor technology that will provide real-time data at key locations across the city to enable improved responsive, agile traffic management and evidence-based decision-making.

The current configuration of the Great Victoria Street/Grosvenor Road/Howard Street junction to safely and efficiently accommodate increased pedestrian volumes will be retained, as will the temporary bus lanes on: Great Victoria Street, Howard Street, Bruce Street, Dublin Road and North Street.

Following the recent consultation, the current arrangements which allow additional taxis classes to use certain bus lanes in Bruce Street, Dublin Road, Great Victoria Street and Shaftesbury Square will also continue.