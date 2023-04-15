Delicious drinks delivered by the The Crooked Cocktails Truck

A UNIQUE concept is delivering delicious drinks and much more to functions and events and everything in between.

The Crooked Cocktails Truck is the brainchild of brothers Laurence and Damien Burns.

Four years ago, The Crooked Glen Bar and Restaurant was opened in Crumlin. Their most recent venture came about in May 2022 when the brothers took over a West Belfast landmark – The Glenowen Bar and Kitchen. During the takeover, both brothers decided to restyle and rename the public bar, which is now The Crooked Man Bar.

As General Manager and Assistant General Manager of Belfast nightclub institution Thompsons Garage, the two brothers gained a variety of extensive event management experience.

Managing bar operations at the AVA Music festival three years running, all T13 and S13 events in the Titanic Quarter and Boucher Road, Best In The North Business awards and the Dalriada Music festival, they gained a love for all things outdoor and created the concept of a versatile and mobile Crooked Cocktails Truck with the capability to do so much more.

The cocktail truck aims to provide luxury, bespoke, artisan cocktails and drinks to any event. They can cater for private functions, weddings, festivals, product launches, business events and everything in between.

Impress your guests with the mobile cocktail truck paired with delicious expert mixologists to create a personalised experience which delivers delicious drinks.

The extensive range of cocktails includes Mojitos, Brambles, Sours, Daiquiris and a number of special creations.

Add-ons to the truck include a draught dispenser, food buffet, marquees and seating.

With more than 25 years of combined experience in hospitality, ranging from running city centre nightspots, festivals, weddings, bars and high-end dining establishments, Laurence and Damien’s track record and experience offer every future customer the confidence in knowing you are in safe hands.

