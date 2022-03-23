Edmund Rice College donations en route to Ukraine

STAFF and students at Edmund Rice College in Glengormley have donated hundreds of items to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homeland.

The items collected includes medical supplies, sanitary items, nappies, baby food, tinned foods, sleeping bags and tents.

Darren Mone, the father of Emma Mone, a Business Studies teacher at the school is en route to Poland/Ukraine border to deliver the vital supplies to assist millions of people who have fled their homes due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Emma said: "Our wonderful school community have shown amazing generosity towards the people of Ukraine.

"We only issued the appeal last Wednesday morning and within 48 hours we were overwhelmed with the donations delivered to the school from pupils, parents and the wider school community.

"A special word of thanks to Aideen Bradley at Our Lady's Deanby and to Kathleen O'Neill at Royal Mail in Mallusk who organised significant donations to the school that will be delivered to the people on the Poland/Ukraine border.

"The people of Ukraine are in our thoughts and prayers at this time and we pray that this needless war will soon be at an end."