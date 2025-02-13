Education is building block for future says construction chief backing Blackboard Awards

BUILDING BLOCKS: Belfast Media managing director Máirtín Ó Muilleoir joins forces with Flynn CEO Aidan Flynn to spotlight the Flynn Special Needs Education Champion Award which will be presented to an exceptional teacher at the Blackboard Awards Thomas McMullan

A top West Belfast businessman says an education is the best foundation in building any career.

And Aidan Flynn of Maurice Flynn and Sons of Poleglass, a multi-million pound building and maintenance company, says backing the Blackboard Awards is a no-brainer for the company.

"In our work with schools across Ireland, we see everyday how teachers go above and beyond to transform the lives of our young people," CEO Aidan told the Andersonstown News. "In particular, we are bowled over by the passion and commitment of those educationalists who work with pupils with special needs. That's why, for ten years now, we have sponsored an award at the Blackboard gala for a teacher working with children with special educational needs. There is no better foundation in life than a good education and, for me, the Blackboard Awards are ensuring we salute those selfless teachers who give so much to our community."

The 13th annual Blackboard Awards will take place at the Europa Hotel on Friday 21 February, bringing together the top educators, industry leaders and politicians to salute the teaching profession.

This year's audience will be addressed by guests of honour Education Minister Paul Givan and Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

Around 40 teachers will be recognised on the night with the presentation of an engraved crystal plaque but there will also be premier awards including:

St Mary's University College Community Impact Award

Finnebrogue Excellence in Sustainability Teaching Award

H&J Martin Educationalist of the Year

Belfast City Airport Cross-Community Ambassador

AbbeyAutoline Principal of the Year

Queen's University Belfast 'Newcomer' Pupils' Champion

Tickets are still available for the Blackboard Awards via our website.