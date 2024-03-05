Education Minister reaffirms commitment to reform of special educational needs system

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the special educational needs system during a visit to a South Belfast school.

The Minister was speaking during a visit to Café 15 at Fleming Fulton School, where senior pupils run an occasional social enterprise for staff, parents and visitors, offering seasonal menus developed and cooked by the pupils.

The Minister emphasised the need for a system that consistently delivers for children and young people with special educational needs through the provision of high quality and cost-effective services.

“I was humbled to visit Fleming Fulton School today to meet pupils and staff and to witness the selfless hard work and dedication shown to the children and young people who attend the school," he said.

“It was truly inspirational to meet the pupils and to listen to their stories about the positive experiences in their school where they are happy, learning and succeeding despite the challenges of what continues to be an increasingly constrained budgetary situation.

“Evidence shows that our children and young people with special educational needs do not always enjoy the same educational experiences and outcomes as their peers. That is unacceptable.

“Children with special educational needs and their parents deserve the same educational opportunities as any other child and family.

"My goal for children and young people with special educational needs is a system where their needs are met with the right support from the right people at the right time and in the right place.

“I will work collectively with my colleagues around the Executive table to make the case for urgent additional investment to help deliver on this commitment.”