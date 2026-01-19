Eia Street in north Belfast, which was closed yesterday afternoon after police received a report of a suspicious object, has now re-opened.

Police say that two "BB style guns" were recovered at the scene.

Inspector McAlea said: “Shortly after one pm, police received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered in the area.

“A number of homes were advised to be evacuated as enquiries got underway, and ammunition technical officers attended the scene.

“Two BB style guns were subsequently recovered from the scene, and taken away for further examination. Residents have now been returned to their homes.

“Enquires are this morning ongoing, and officers would appeal to anyone who might have any information which would assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 638 of 19/01/26. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”