EIMEAR'S Wish charity held its sixth annual Donuts for Donors day on Saturday, continuing its mission to raise awareness about bone marrow donation and encourage more people to join the donor register.

The campaign was founded after Eimear Gooderham (née Smyth) died in June 2019.

Eimear was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer in September 2016. After finding a stem cell donor match, Eimear successfully underwent a transplant in November 2018, but sadly passed away following complications.

Throughout her illness the Coolnasilla woman campaigned to raise awareness of stem cell donation alongside her family, who established the Eimear’s Wish campaign to continue her work.

The weekend of events began on Friday night when Belfast City Hall was lit up pink in recognition of the charity’s annual awareness campaign. On Saturday morning, members of the public gathered for a community fun walk in Falls Park, with strong attendance from across West Belfast and beyond.

Seán MacGabhann, Eimear's dad and founder of Eimear’s Wish, said the campaign has made a significant impact since it first began.

“This is the sixth year of Donuts for Donors Day,” he said. “Before we started raising awareness, only two or three people per year from the North were donating bone marrow. Today, that figure is two to three people per month.

“Every time someone joins the bone marrow donor register, they create hope for somebody with a life-threatening illness,” Mr MacGabhann said. “Anyone aged between 17 and 55 and in good health can join the register through www.dkms.co.uk. The response in West Belfast has been incredibly positive, with many people even travelling to England to donate their bone marrow to a stranger.”

Councillor Ronan McLaughlin who attended the events, praised the charity and its volunteers for their dedication.

Cllr McLaughlin joined the bone marrow donor register during the early stages of the campaign and later went on to become a donor himself.

“Eimear’s Wish, as a volunteer-based charity, has made a monumental impact on awareness of bone marrow donation,” he said. "I know I would not have joined the register if it wasn’t for their campaign.

“They honour Eimear’s legacy with immense pride every single year, and it’s great to see the community continually come out to support them.

"A massive well done to all the volunteers who raise awareness at events across Belfast. Their tireless efforts have encouraged thousands of people to sign up to the register, which has literally saved lives.”