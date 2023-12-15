Celtic supporters raise £4,000 for local charities in run-up to Christmas

DONATION: Chris Ward and Joe McGratton from Éire Go Brách CSC with Paul Doherty (Foodstock) and Eileen Wilson (Footprint Women's Centre)

WEST Belfast's Éire Go Brách Celtic Supporters' Club have donated £4,000 worth of vouchers to two local organisations to help local people in need this Christmas.

Aidso Digney, from Éire Go Brách CSC, said he was delighted with the incredible fundraising effort of club members with Foodstock in Andersonstown and Footprint Women's Centre in Poleglass the beneficiaries.

"Every year, we do a walk in Tollymore Forest to raise money for the food banks. This year, we raised £4,000 and went and bought £50 vouchers for places like supermarkets and butchers," he explained.

"We hope it will go a long way in helping local families at this time of year who might be struggling.

"We are a community-based club and the ethos of the club is the same as Celtic Football Club which was founded on the basis of a charity for the Irish diaspora in Glasgow. We want to use our platform to try and help others in the community.

"We know the work that Foodstock and Footprints Women's Centre do in the community and they will help distribute the vouchers out to those in need."

Paul Doherty from Foodstock was delighted with the donation.

"This is an incredible show of solidarity from Éire Go Brách CSC who are well-known for looking out for people in the community," he said.

"This donation will help so many people in the community. We are seeing hundreds of people contemplating not having a Christmas this year and these vouchers will allow us to reach those people and ensure they have food on the table this Christmas."

Eileen Wilson from Footprint Women's Centre added: "This donation will make such a difference and allow us to help more families in need.

"During Covid and last year was difficult but this year it is even more so. There is a lot of pressure on people, including those working. People are really struggling with rising energy and food costs."

The donation comes after Éire Go Brách CSC raised an incredible £7,500 for Medical Aid For Palestine.

Thanks to the generosity and support of the Celtic family, we have donated a final figure of £7,500 to help those in Gaza who are currently under another murderous bombardment by Israel.

Words don't express our gratitude..

Draw for 2 Derby tickets takes place this Saturday 🍀🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/muzTZC9kfp — Éire Go Brách CSC (@EireGoBrachCSC) December 5, 2023

The club ran a competition, giving away two tickets and travel for Celtic v Rangers on December 30. The money will go towards helping people in Gaza who are suffering during the Israeli onslaught on the region.