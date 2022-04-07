ELECTION '22 – North Belfast: 'A vote for Sinn Féin is one for moving forward'

FIRST elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly as an MLA in 1998, Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly is hoping to retain his seat in North Belfast once again.

A member of the Policing Board, the 69-year-old is no stranger to politics and ahead of the May 5 election, he sat down with the North Belfast News.

Asked about his and the party's priorities, Gerry said: "The priority is transforming the health system here. North Belfast is one of the highest multi-deprivation areas in the North.

"This also includes mental health, which we have seen a huge increase due to all the lockdowns and isolation

"In terms of housing, we all know North Belfast is in severe housing stress. Communities Minister Hargey has committed to 100,000 affordable social homes in the next 15 years and North Belfast will need a big chunk of that. She also overseen the biggest shake-up of housing in 50 years in her last mandate.

"In terms of business, North Belfast does not have a manufacturing business but there is potential there.

"The protocol allows us to be in two markets and have the best of both worlds. It gives opportunities for small businesses to expand, and create more jobs.

"The cost of living is one of the main issues on the doors. This has continued on from the high demand of food banks during the Covid pandemic."

Gerry responded to criticism by other parties of Sinn Féin's response to the welfare reform issue.

Proud to be selected to be a candidate for North Belfast in May’s Assembly Election, alongside @CaralNiChuilin. https://t.co/92KgVDxdjn — Gerry Kelly (@GerryKellyMLA) February 16, 2022

"Sinn Féin fought for and achieved mitigations. It was a bill forced upon us by Britain and the Tory government," added Gerry.

"We managed to stop the Bedroom Tax which was absolutely ridiculous.

"Our intent in the next mandate is to put money into people’s pockets because that is what they need at this time."

Mr Kelly also hit out at the DUP for walking away from Stormont and urged them to get real over the protocol. The DUP has stated it will not return to the Executive without the removal of the Irish Sea Border.

"The DUP need to realise the protocol is not going away," added Gerry.

"It is an international agreement, which everyone is telling them, including the British. They still think they can change that but they do not have the power to do that.

"Looking at the protests, they are not big protests. There are problems, which we need to sort out, including getting some medicine supplies into the North."

Polls suggest the coming election could see Sinn Féin become the largest party in Stormont. Unionist parties have yet to confirm if they will serve under a Nationalist First Minister, casting doubt over the return of the Assembly.

"There is a lot of talk about First and Deputy First Minister but we all know that is a joint office and nothing gets signed off without both their signatures," continued Gerry.

"We want to get on with things. We need to get past all that squabbling. If you make politics real for people, I think it makes a difference.

"I am not unknown in North Belfast. People know me and I have stood by my constituents and beliefs ever since I was elected.

"Collectively, I believe the party has made a difference. Why vote for Sinn Féin? We know what our priorities are – health, education, better jobs and cost of living.

"A vote for us is a vote for moving forward. It is a vote for working together with other parties. We have shown when we work together, we can achieve things."

