ELECTION '22 – North Belfast: 'DUP are going into this election to win'

REPLACING outgoing DUP North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley, Phillip Brett (30) is standing for Assembly election for the first time.

First elected as a councillor for Glengormley to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in 2014, Phillip is the current DUP Group Leader on the Council.

Brought up in Hightown, Phillip was raised in a mixed marriage, the son of a North Belfast mother from a working-class unionist community; his late father was from a working-class nationalist community.

In August 2001, Phillip's brother, Gavin, a Protestant, was shot dead as he stood with Catholic friends close to Naomh Éanna GAC. It's widely believed that a UDA gang had just been scouring the area for any random Catholic to kill.

Sitting down with the North Belfast News, Phillip noted some of the issues on the doors of constituents in the area.

"People are pleased to see a new fresh young candidate running for the first time," he said.

"As someone who has just turned 30, I am probably one of the youngest to be running.

"The issues right across Shore Road, Antrim Road, Glengormley and beyond are how we can work together to tackle the cost of living crisis, get a better NHS, ensure our schools have the best facilities and our children are entitled to a first-class education.

"I believe no part of this constituency should be left behind and we move forward together to ensure an equality of outcome for all of our people here.

As the son of a North Belfast mother from a working-class unionist community & of a father from a working-class nationalist community, I never expected this day to come



It would be the honour of my life to represent the Constituency that I love at Stormont



I won’t let you down pic.twitter.com/0rYwQmusa0 — Phillip Brett (@PhillipBrett21) March 19, 2022

"People have brought up with me not being able to access their GPs and we have a plan in place to train more GPs and ensure people get the health access they need. Hospital waiting lists are also a major issue for people.

"In terms of housing, when I was elected in 2015, there hadn't been a new social home built in inner North Belfast since 1972 and waiting lists were at a record high. We need all political parties come together to help people with more affordable housing for first-time buyers as well as social housing."

When asked does the DUP regret supporting Brexit, given the many problems that have arisen from it, Phillip said: "People need to understand it was a UK-wide referendum. People voted to leave the EU.

"Some parties in recent days have said democracy must be respected. The outcome of the referendum is what it is and must be respected.

"The issue is the decision the UK Government made to allow Northern Ireland to be treated differently from the rest of the UK.

"The Assembly was re-established in 2020 on the basis of 'New Decade, New Approach' (NDNA) and key to that was the restoration of Northern Ireland’s place within the internal market of the United Kingdom.

"That has not been delivered by the British Government. We need to deliver all parts of it, which all parties signed up to. It has to happen quickly so we can get the First and Deputy First Ministers in place and Stormont up and running and working for people here.

"NDNA was an international agreement between the British and Irish governments and the parties here.

"The protocol is an issue for people. We had the Road Haulage Association come out recently and say the cost and transport of goods from GB into NI has risen 27 per cent as a result of the Protocol.

"We saw the EU trying to trigger Article 16 to try and stop vaccines coming into Northern Ireland.

"The Protocol plays into the issues that are currently hampering our society.

"When NDNA has been honoured, there will be an Executive and Assembly back up and running.

"NDNA promised the restoration of Northern Ireland’s place within the internal market of the United Kingdom and that is what should happen."

A recent hoax bomb threat in the grounds of Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne was blamed on loyalist paramilitaries and tensions over the Protocol. Phillip insists that all violence is wrong and says there are peaceful and legitimate ways for loyalists to vent their opposition to the border in the Irish Sea.

"The scenes at Holy Cross last month were absolutely disgraceful, which I unreservedly condemn," he said.

"That part of North Belfast has experienced the worst of the Troubles, issues around parading, and those were the dark days that no-one wants to go back to.

"In relation to the Protocol, there are legitimate ways to show your opposition and that is protest, and the majority of protests we have seen have been strong indications of peaceful protest.

"My message to people, no matter what their political persuasion, is that violence is wrong and can never be justified. I want people to show their anger on May the fifth and vote for parties like ourselves who are opposed to the Protocol, get a solution to it and deliver on the issues that matter.

"There are political solutions to things like the Protocol, rather than coming out on to the streets, wrecking your own community. Attacking police and ensuring North Belfast is on the news for all the wrong reasons is not the way to go."

When asked about the DUP's engagement with loyalist paramilitaries through the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), Phillip added: "I spoke on the 20th anniversary of Gavin’s murder for the first time.

"All violence is wrong, whether loyalist or republican. My role as a political representative is to engage with people on all sides and ensure people see there is a better path to go down than violence."

With latest polls suggesting Sinn Féin will replace the DUP as the largest party in the North, Phillip says his party are going into this election to win and insists the only poll that matters is on May 5.

"I am sure if you polled people in North Belfast about would I have been a candidate in this election, not many people would have said yes.

"The only poll that matters is on election day. We are not contemplating defeat. We are going into this election to win.

"The feeling on the doors is positive. I don’t go into elections to lose them, other parties might.

"I think on May the fifth we will be returned as the largest party in Northern Ireland."

Despite being a new face in terms of Assembly elections, Phillip is confident of returning at least two DUP MLAs for North Belfast.

"I am no stranger to elections. It is not about getting office, but using it to benefit the people that you represent.

"I have had a pretty good record since 2014 in providing more jobs and attracting better investment into Glengormley. Hopefully that record will stand me in good stead come the Assembly election on May the fifth.

"I am asking people to vote for me but to transfer to all unionist candidates in North Belfast.

"I am confident we can return two DUP MLAs in North Belfast and that Unionism will be in the running for a third seat on May the fifth."

