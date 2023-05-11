ELECTION '23: Eamonn wants to make it a hat-trick for Sinn Féin

A NORTH Belfast man is hoping to secure a third seat for Sinn Féin in Glengormley DEA of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

Eamonn McLaughlin is standing for election for the first time, alongside sitting councillors Michael Goodman and Rosie Kinnear.

Born and bred in North Belfast, Eamonn grew up in Rosapenna and attended local schools Sacred Heart PS and St Malachy's College. He studied Law at QUB, qualifying as a solicitor and works in-house for PWC.

Eamonn now lives in Glengormley with his wife and three kids and has been involved in local activism for Sinn Féin for a number of years.

He says adding his name to an already strong Sinn Féin representation in Glengormley would be "seismic".

"This is my first time standing for election. This is my passion now. I want to work on behalf of local people," he said.

"A third Sinn Féin councillor in Glengormley would be seismic. Rosie and Michael do fantastic work.

"The more councillors we have in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, the more work we can do on the ground.

"It is like a two-way street. We need votes from people and in return, we will work on issues that matter for local people.

Helping get @johnfinucane elected as North Belfast MP in 2019 remains one of things I’m most proud of.. what a night!!



Time to make more history on 18 May 🗳️ and get 3 Sinn Féin councillors elected from Glengormley for the first time!



McLaughlin 1️⃣#VótáilSinnFein pic.twitter.com/76o5A0FzlG — Eamonn McLaughlin (@EamonnMcLaughSF) May 1, 2023

"You can see that there is under-representation for nationalists and republicans in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council but we will work with everybody there to get things done."

Asked about the issues on the doors for local people, Eamonn continued: "Issues coming up on the doors include opposition to the Hightown incinerator, getting better bus services and more sports pitches.

"Glengormley has expanded so much over the years and the services for local people need to reflect that.

"Bus services is a major issue. I live in Hollybrook and the bus only goes as far as the school. Many areas are completely cut off from a bus service.

"There is also a lack of playpark facilities and provision of youth services.

"There are also broader issues including the cost of living crisis and frustration with the DUP over a lack of Stormont Executive but people want their day-to-day issues sorted too."

Eamonn has a simple message for voters on May 18.

"I am embedded within the local community. If you elect me, you will get someone who is hard working, someone who listens to people and as part of an already strong Sinn Féin team in Glengormley, we can do so much more."