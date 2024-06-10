General election: Who's standing in North, West, South and East Belfast

RACE IS ON: A general election will take place on July 4, now you know who the candidates are

THE final shortlist of election candidates standing in each Belfast constituency for the upcoming Westminster election has been confirmed. Voters will go to the polls on July 4.

A total of 136 candidates are standing for election across the North. Only two of the main parties – Alliance and the SDLP – are contesting all of the North's 18 constituencies.

The following candidates will stand for election:

Belfast West

Gerry Carroll - PBP

Paul Doherty - SDLP

Gerard Herdman - Aontú

Ash Jones - Green Party

Tony Mallon - Independent

Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin

Ann McClure - TUV

Frank McCoubrey - DUP

Eóin Millar - Alliance

Ben Sharkey - UUP

Belfast North

Phillip Brett - DUP

David Clarke - TUV

Fiona Ferguson - PBP

John Finucane - Sinn Féin

Nuala McAllister - Alliance

Mal O'Hara - Green Party

Carl Whyte - SDLP

Belfast South and Mid Down

Dan Boucher - TUV

Áine Groogan - Green Party

Claire Hanna - SDLP

Michael Henderson - UUP

Tracy Kelly - DUP

Kate Nicholl - Alliance

Belfast East