THE final shortlist of election candidates standing in each Belfast constituency for the upcoming Westminster election has been confirmed. Voters will go to the polls on July 4.

A total of 136 candidates are standing for election across the North. Only two of the main parties – Alliance and the SDLP – are contesting all of the North's 18 constituencies.

The following candidates will stand for election:

Belfast West

  • Gerry Carroll - PBP
  • Paul Doherty - SDLP
  • Gerard Herdman - Aontú
  • Ash Jones - Green Party
  • Tony Mallon - Independent
  • Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin
  • Ann McClure - TUV
  • Frank McCoubrey - DUP
  • Eóin Millar - Alliance
  • Ben Sharkey - UUP

Belfast North

  • Phillip Brett - DUP
  • David Clarke - TUV
  • Fiona Ferguson - PBP
  • John Finucane - Sinn Féin
  • Nuala McAllister - Alliance
  • Mal O'Hara - Green Party
  • Carl Whyte - SDLP

Belfast South and Mid Down

  • Dan Boucher - TUV
  • Áine Groogan - Green Party
  • Claire Hanna - SDLP
  • Michael Henderson - UUP
  • Tracy Kelly - DUP
  • Kate Nicholl - Alliance

Belfast East

  • Séamas de Faoite - SDLP
  • Naomi Long - Alliance
  • Ryan North - Independent
  • Gavin Robinson - DUP
  • John Ross - TUV
  • Brian Smyth - Green Party
  • Ryan Warren - UUP