THE final shortlist of election candidates standing in each Belfast constituency for the upcoming Westminster election has been confirmed. Voters will go to the polls on July 4.
A total of 136 candidates are standing for election across the North. Only two of the main parties – Alliance and the SDLP – are contesting all of the North's 18 constituencies.
The following candidates will stand for election:
Belfast West
- Gerry Carroll - PBP
- Paul Doherty - SDLP
- Gerard Herdman - Aontú
- Ash Jones - Green Party
- Tony Mallon - Independent
- Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin
- Ann McClure - TUV
- Frank McCoubrey - DUP
- Eóin Millar - Alliance
- Ben Sharkey - UUP
Belfast North
- Phillip Brett - DUP
- David Clarke - TUV
- Fiona Ferguson - PBP
- John Finucane - Sinn Féin
- Nuala McAllister - Alliance
- Mal O'Hara - Green Party
- Carl Whyte - SDLP
Belfast South and Mid Down
- Dan Boucher - TUV
- Áine Groogan - Green Party
- Claire Hanna - SDLP
- Michael Henderson - UUP
- Tracy Kelly - DUP
- Kate Nicholl - Alliance
Belfast East
- Séamas de Faoite - SDLP
- Naomi Long - Alliance
- Ryan North - Independent
- Gavin Robinson - DUP
- John Ross - TUV
- Brian Smyth - Green Party
- Ryan Warren - UUP