Enjoy a walk through Colin Glen Forest Park with mums Walkie Talkie group

BECOMING a mum is an incredible journey – but it can also feel overwhelming, isolating and all-consuming as you adjust to this new ‘norm’ with the most treasured of gifts – your newborn.



The South Eastern Trust, in collaboration with Colin Neighbourhood Partnership’s Early Parenting Programme, have created the ‘Walkie Talkie’ group; a chance for new mums to come together, take a gentle walk through Colin Glen Forest Park and enjoy the simple restorative power of fresh air and conversation.



South Eastern Trust Health Visitor Natasha Higgins explained how mums, walking side by side, gives them the chance to share their own experiences all the while boosting their mood and getting in their steps.



“We started Walkie Talkies during Covid as we couldn’t gather indoors at that time so we thought we would get outdoors in the fresh air. The mums really enjoy it and love meeting other mums from the area and it’s a nice, gentle exercise for them as well. The benefits of walking as we know is really good for mental health and reducing social isolation. Some of our mums would say how they have felt socially isolated and this is a good way of mums meeting and mixing together,” said Natasha.



Natasha described how the group “is a lovely way for our mums to chat to us outside of the home".

She added: "The walk is really so informal and it’s a good way to get conversations going. Being in the Forest Park at this time of year is lovely, it’s such a joy to do the walk. The mums know myself, they know my colleague Danielle from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and we are always here to greet our parents before we set off.”



“It is so rewarding as a Health Visitor to see our mums turn up with their babies and set off, to see that friendship and babies grow together. The mental health aspect of walking is so important. The group is such a wonderful way of getting out, getting in exercise and our mums say they feel fantastic after doing the walk.”

Time to destress and meet up for a chat with other mums

Mum to seven-week old Éireann May, Jacqueline Hyland shared how much she enjoyed meeting and chatting with other mothers after taking part on her first walk.

“It’s great for our babies to get out as well and see all about them as we walk. When other people are experiencing what you are, you don’t feel as closed off. I can feel a wee bit of stress, a wee bit of relief lifting after being out and this is only my first walk,” said Jacqueline.

“I had been speaking to both Danielle and Natasha as Éireann May has been a bit colicky and they have been given me tips to do exercises with her at home. Danielle has even offered to come to our house to do a few programmes with her as well which is great.”



When asked what her advice would be to any new mum who might be feeling a sense of trepidation about coming to the group for the first time, Jacqueline said: “It has been a great help and a great morning and I would advise anybody who wants to come and enjoy the outdoors and who might be feeling a bit alone to come along.”



Colin Neighbourhood Partnership’s Early Intervention Support Worker Danielle Hyland added how the benefits of the walking group are endless. “The group is about boosting energy, reducing fatigue, stress, anxiety and gives mums motivation to get out of the house with their babies. It’s a way to create a supportive network of mums who ‘get it’ and a weekly chance to reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation. Our weekly session is a lovely group of mums supporting other mums.”



Walkie Talkies meet every Thursday at the entrance to Colin Glen Forest Park at 11am, weather dependent. For more information contact Natasha Higgins on 07525349711 or Danielle Hyland on 07841908718.