Áras Uí Chonghaile set for exciting new summer programme

ÁRAS Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre, have launched their highly anticipated summer programme, set to captivate and inspire audiences with a diverse array of thought-provoking discussions and entertaining events.

With talks exploring trade unionism, Irish unity, Palestine and the lives of some influential historical figures, there is something for everyone over the coming months.

In July, Paddy Cullivan will return to Áras Uí Chonghaile with his hit show; ‘I can’t believe it’s not Ireland’, a hilariously insightful journey through the history of partition and the Ireland of the future. It’s set to be an entertaining night so make sure you get your tickets before they all go.

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh, commenting on the programme, said: “We are thrilled to present such a diverse and stimulating line-up of events for our Summer Programme.

"These discussions not only reflect on James Connolly's enduring legacy but also encourage visitors to engage with pressing issues facing our society today.”

Áras Uí Chonghaile Heritage Manager, Eimear Hargey added: “We are excited to once again be partnering with Féile an Phobail as we get set to welcome thousands of visitors to West Belfast this August.

"A highlight for us is our Féile flagship event, the James Connolly Lecture. This year we’re honoured to welcome one of Britain’s leading trade union leaders, RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, to give this year’s esteemed lecture.

"As well as this, we’ll also be exploring the lives of the revolutionary women of Ireland in a night of song and story with Úna Walsh and Bláithín Mhic Cána.

"We encourage visitors and locals alike to mark their calendars and enjoy the incredible events taking place this summer in Áras Uí Chongahile.”

You can view the full programme here https://arasuichonghaile.com/events/