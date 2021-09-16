Excrement smeared on goal posts used by Newtownabbey GAA club

MESS: The state of the pitch at Valley Leisure Centre that the young Wolfe Tones players were expected to train in

A NEWTOWNABBEY GAA club has expressed their disgust after excrement was smeared on goal posts at the shared facility that they use for juvenile training.

Staff and players at Wolfe Tones GAC arrived at V36 pitch at Valley Leisure Centre on Sunday morning to discover the shocking vandalism. The pitch was also littered in discarded water bottles.

DISGUSTING: Excrement was smeared on goalposts used by Wolfe Tones GAC

In a statement, the club said: “Wolfe Tones GAC is disgusted at continued poor condition of the pitch.

“For the past few months, Wolfe Tones GAC have been concerned at the condition of The Valley 3G with discarded water bottles being left on the pitch, however, in recent weeks the condition has deteriorated with medical waste and food packaging being dumped.

“This morning we arrived to find (what we hope) is dog excrement smeared on the portable goal posts used by our underage members, some of whom are as young as three years of age.

“The club is now calling on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to explain why the pitch cannot be kept in a suitable condition and how it is secured to prevent the kind of vandalism we have witnessed this morning.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Taylor McGrann described the vandalism as ‘disgraceful’.

“The vandalism to the portable GAA nets at the V36 which are used by Wolfe Tones GAC juvenile members is nothing short of disgraceful,” he said.

“I have been in contact with the Council and am aware that this attack is now being investigated by the PSNI, there are also CCTV cameras at the V36 which will hopefully help in this investigation.

“It is the view of Sinn Féin that this was a sectarian hate crime and we will be pursuing that aspect with the council and the PSNI.

“Everyone that uses the V36 shared space should be able to do so without fear of sectarian intimidation.

“Sinn Féin now intend to meet with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to ensure that they take the steps necessary to ensure people can enjoy the V36 free from worry.“

Glengormley SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland also condemned those behind the attack.

“This is a really vile attack on local facilities and the victims are young kids who just want to play football with their friends.

“I have heard concerns from local people about littering and waste at the Valley 3G pitches but this incident is deeply distressing.

“I can’t begin to understand the mentality of someone who would smear excrement on goalposts. There are very young children who take part in the training sessions that Wolfe Tones GAC run at the Valley. Who in their right mind thinks it’s ok to target children like this?

“I have contacted officials at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to address this matter urgently. Everyone using our facilities, especially children and young people, should be able to do so feeling safe and secure.”