EYE ON THE PAST – February 1980: Serious housing problems exposed in Beechmount

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1980

Angry Beechmount residents protest

PEOPLE living in the Beechmount area of the Falls Road are contemplating very militant action to force the authorities to do something about the serious housing and environmental problems of the area.

During a protest at the Cupar Street Area Office of the Department of the Environment a delegation of tenants from the New Beechmount area demanded action on the many environmental and housing problems affecting the area.

They accused the Department of avoiding their responsibilities to the area by issuing reports which are never implemented and making promises which are never kept. In a press statement afterwards, the delegation listed the problems in the area and pointed out that this was not the first occasion they had demanded action and promised it would not be the last.

The problems they are demanding action on include:

1 Overhaul, repair and regular maintenance of street lighting. There has been no street lights in the area for years.

2 Dredging and improvement of sewerage and drainage system – flooding is a recurrent problem in the area.

3 A complete clean-up of the estate and surrounding area and the whole area swept regularly.

4 Culverting and environmental improvement of the nearby Clowney River.

5 Investigation of the source of rats in the area and their complete elimination, the area has recently been overrun by rats from nearby individual sites.

6 the provision of adequate play facilities for the children of the area who, at the moment have no facilities whatsoever, and

7 A planned maintenance and repair scheme for the houses in the estate, all of which have been seriously neglected by the Housing Executive resulting in health hazards to the old and young.

The residents are currently preparing a dossier on the estate and all its problems. This dossier will be presented to all the departments involved, the media and press, within the next few days. If they don’t receive action from the authorities involved, the residents intend stepping up their campaign and plan more militant action for the coming weeks.

Committee members and sponsors at Fruithill Golfing Society Night at the Races in the Kerri Inn

Irish festival for Andersonstown

PLANS are being drawn up for an Andersonstown Festival of Irish Culture to be held in Andersonstown Leisure Centre on April 26/27.

The organisers are Cumann Ceilí Bhaile Mhic Aindreasa; and they say that if successful the festival will become an annual event.

As is usual in such an event, Irish dancing competitions will be held, but the organisers say that strong emphasis will be held on Irish language competitions including singing, recitation and language proficiency. Traditional musical competitions will be held, and a special feature will be an exhibition of items of historic interest to Belfast people. These will include old GAA medals and outfits, pictures, photographs, newspapers, programmes etc.

The organisers are anxious to hear form anyone in possession of such articles who would be willing to lend them for the exhibition. They will be itemised and returned unharmed. Details of the festival will be published as they come to hand.

At the St Malachy's GAC Annual Dinner, South Antrim Chairman and Treasurer Sean McNally and Con Grego present prizes to Jackie Collins, Tony Price, Joe Hand and Joey McGuigan. Also pictured are Eamon Boyle and Gerry Kelly, chairman

Ard Fheis debate: Women and SF

WOMEN delegates at this year’s Ard Fheis made a determined effort to have Sinn Féin take a closer look at the problems encountered by women in today’s society; and they hope by initiating meetings at local level to recommend changes in present Sinn Féin policy on women’s affairs.

A co-ordinating committee has been set up under the able chairmanship of Cora Marshall of Ballymun. Cora explained in detail what the committee hoped to achieve in the coming year and she deplored the present lack of commitment in Sinn Féin on women’s issues.

The first speaker, Rita O’Hare of the Casement/Nolan Cumann, spoke of the general discrimination in Irish society against women. She underlined how they had proved themselves to be the equal of men in the struggle for self-determination. Rita raised a smile from the delegates by pointing out that it had been left to the women to provide a creche for the children at the Ard Fheis, although she observed the men had a responsibility too, in their procreation.

An impassioned appeal on behalf of the prisoners in Armagh was made by Belfast’s. Marie Moore. She explained how females in prison could be humiliated and degraded because of their sex.

Two more Belfast delegates asked for the education of Sinn Féin members in connection with the new awareness of economic and social conflicts.

Summing up the support for the women’s motion, a male delegate asked the assembly had the time not come for republicans to discuss controversial issues such as contraception, divorce and abortion.