EYE ON THE PAST – June 1979: Loyalists return to Bombay Street, Andersonstown Leisure Centre opens

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1979

Loyalists return to Bombay Street

IN the early hours of last Sunday morning, loyalists invaded rebuilt Bombay Street, this time they were only armed with aerosol spray cans with which they daubed the letters UVF on at least five houses as well as walls.

The latest raid came at around 4am last Sunday morning. Four youths climbed along the yard walls of wrecked houses in Cupar Street and dropped into the Kashmir Road end. They then proceeded to spray slogans on windows and doors in the vicinity.

One man in Bombay Street heard the noise and came out into the street. The youths were about to face him so he pretended that he had company and they fled. It was fortunate that someone chased them or they may have done a lot more damage.

A lady who lives with her teenage son in Bombay Street, had to have her back windows covered with a wire screen and her back yard completely covered in, also with wire netting. She said it always builds up around the Twelfth. She was burnt out in 1969 and returned to the rebuilt Bombay Street in 1971/72. She swears that no matter what happens she will stay put.

Recently a group of loyalists climbed onto the roof of the Youth Club at the bottom of Waterville Street with hatchets. When they were chased by locals, their parting shot consisted of an iron bar through a woman’s new front door. The Clonard Gardens ‘peace line’ has to be left open for the Catholic residents at the top of Cupar Street, who may have to flee to safety within Clonard in the case of trouble.

This, of course, gives access to anyone with intent on fomenting trouble as in the case of the recent murder of ‘Barney’ Sullivan which was claimed by the UVF in the last edition of the Scottish paper Sunday Post.

Greyhound ‘A’ team, winners of Interpool League Championship

Andersonstown Leisure Centre opens

THE official opening of the Andersonstown Leisure Centre takes place tomorrow at 11am. The Centre has been two and a half years in construction.

The much-needed facility in the Andersonstown area will benefit all age groups from the smallest child who will be cared for in the creche to senior citizens who can just go and relax.

You don’t have to work up a sweat to enjoy the facilities which are available. This is a ‘Leisure’ Centre.

The reception area will be open to the general public on Monday next the 2nd of July for enrolment and annual membership charges which will normally be £6.10 from April will be charged at the half yearly fee of £3.50 per family. Adults £1.60, juniors 55p and OAPs 20p. This membership fee includes free daily admittance, which will normally cost 10p and the right to book in advance by phone.

Cliftonville players Eamonn Largey and Peter McCusker bring the Irish Cup and Co Antrim Shield to Brookville Colts in Twinbrook

Summer fever in Beechmount

Beechmount Leisure Centre is organising a variety of activities for boys and girls during this coming summer.

Summer Fever, explains Mr McGinley, the manager, is six weeks of fun and enjoyment for all boys and girls from the Falls Road and surrounding area. The fun and games begins on Monday 16 July 1979 and continues until Friday 24 August 1979 with two sessions each day, Monday to Friday.

The first session will be from 9.30am to 12.30pm with the second session from 2pm to 5pm and will include not only sporting activities, but also social and cultural activities.

There will also be discos, dances, concerts, and a variety of competitions.

It will give each boy and girl, during the six weeks, an opportunity to develop the different skills and techniques in order to enjoy the following activities: athletics, badminton, basketball, bowls, boxing, golf, gymnastics, Gaelic football, hurling, hockey, indoor soccer, judo, karate, netball, squash, table tennis, tennis, trampolining, volleyball, art/craft, modelling, photography etc.

Any boy or girl between the ages of eight and 19 years of age who wants to participate in the opportunities Summer Fever offers can join, and it is only 50 pence for the six weeks.