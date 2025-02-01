Fiona helps install her fifth defibrillator in North Belfast

NEW DEFIB: Fiona McCarthy and her son Cinnan at the new defibrillator on the Antrim Road at the entrance to B Cabs

A NORTH Belfast woman has helped install her fifth defibrillator in North Belfast.

Fiona McCarthy who works in the health service knows how important defibrillators are, particularly in North Belfast which has one of the highest rates of coronary heart disease and heart attacks in the North of Ireland.

The new defibrillator is on the Antrim Road at the entrance to B Cabs, which is open 24-hours-a-day, so can be easily excessed when needed.

Fiona raised all of the funds for these defibrillators from various donors right across the community and further afield. The latest defibrillator was funded by the British Heart Foundation and she says she is grateful for their support.

Fiona maintains all the defibrillators which are registered with the Ambulance Service, and as a result receives a notification every time one is used.

"I know defibrillators save lives," she said. "I want every area in North Belfast to have a defibrillator installed."