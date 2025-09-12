EYE ON THE PAST: September 1984 – 1,000 more homes for Poleglass

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1984...

Hopes for more homes for Poleglass

A HOUSING Executive plan to build up to 1,000 extra houses in Poleglass and Andersonstown Has been cautiously welcomed by community and housing groups in the densely populated West Belfast area.

Last week Housing Executive Director, Victor Blease, who is responsible for the organisation’s corporate strategy, revealed a major extension to Poleglass may be in the offing.

He told a meeting of community group representatives that the Executive proposed to buy land at Poleglass, owned by the Industrial Development Board, to build 500 homes. However, a high placed source at the Executive in Belfast told the Andersonstown News that in all 1,000 extra dwellings would be built in West Belfast. It is believed the empty industrial site beside Glencolin on the Glen Road has also been earmarked for housing development.

Present at the meeting with the Executive were Colm Bradley of the Falls Community Council and Damien Gibney, chairman both of the Association of local Advice Centres, and of the Twinbrook Tenants’ Association.

Commented Damien Gibney: “Providing the Loyalists don’t push for a public enquiry to disrupt the scheme, these now homes should start sometime in 1987.

“This proves the Housing Executive realises the demand for homes in West Belfast is greater than they had previously admitted.”

Editorial: Loyalist hunger strike

THE Nationalist population will have some sympathy with the Loyalist prisoners now on hunger strike in Magilligan Prison. Having lost ten of their own young men in similar circumstances three years ago they understand only too well the anguish of the hunger-strikers' families and their frustration at government intransigence. It takes courage, dedication and stamina to endure a hunger strike for over twenty days, and although it will be a long while yet before any of them are in danger, there can be no doubting the strength of feeling among loyalists on the segregation issue. Sad though it may be that people should go to such lengths to be separated from their fellow countrymen, it nevertheless highlights the dilemma loyalist prisoners find themselves in while in prison.

For the first time in their lives possibly, they are placed in a minority situation where the "we are the people" writ doesn't run, and where they could definitely sustain physical injury if the sectarianism with which so many of them are enthused should come out in unguarded conversation in the company of Republican prisoners.

This is a dilemma for these young men, and the only solution may well be segregation of some sort so that they can serve their time in a more tranquil environment, even if we are saddened that they feel this separation is necessary.

It is ironic to a certain extent that loyalists are protesting against an integrated prison system which was introduced by the British authorities, not to harass the loyalists or, as some high-minded exercise in cross community contact, but as an attempt to stifle republican organisations in the prisons by having a hostile "Fifth Column" in their midst.

This is just another example of Britain's manipulation of sectarianism to further its own ends, and unfortunately in this case the loyalist prisoners have become the victims.

It is a pity indeed that the loyalist community hadn't shown the same sympathy and understanding towards the Long Kesh hunger-strikers in 1981 that will no doubt by shown by the nationalist population now. If that had been the case, then this tragic hunger strike in Magilligan may never have become necessary.

In the meantime, let's hope and pray that the prisoners don't have to endure their pain and suffering for much longer.

Nine-year-old Alan Corrigan from Dermott Hill with the help of his father, Denis, threw a bottle with a message into the sea at Carnlough in July and two days later it was washed up on the shore at the Isle of Man. The St Aidan’s pupil received a postcard from a Mrs Diane Sisson who found the bottle while out walking her dog Dot at Rue Point in the Isle of Man.

Picket on British makers of plastic bullets

THE United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets, established recently to campaign for a ban on the lethal weapons, is planning to picket the British factory which manufacturers the bullets.

Said campaign secretary Kathleen Stewart: “Our initial venture is to picket Brock Factory in Sandquhar, Dumfreshire, Scotland. It is believed that this factory manufacturers plastic bullets since the supply from America was stopped on humanitarian grounds.

“Relatives of those killed and also those maimed by plastic bullets will spearhead the peaceful picket which will take place within the next few weeks.”

The organisers of the United Campaign stress that all interested individuals and groups “irrespective of political or personal outlook” are welcome to join the grouping. “We need iron determination and strength to beat the plastic bullet,” said Mrs Stewart.