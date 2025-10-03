EYE ON THE PAST: October 1984 – Black hacks say sorry as fares go up by 5p

Fares go up on the Black Taxis

THE West Belfast Taxi Association has introduced a new fare structure for the Black Taxis.

Although the new structure will mean a small increase in price, the Association feels that it will cut out some of the misunderstanding caused by the old system which had different fares for different journeys and which some people didn’t fully understand.

They have introduced a simple two fare system for the two major journeys. Castle Street to Poleglass and Twinbrook will now cost a straight 40p with children and OAPs 25p. The Andersonstown/Glen Road, Whiterock journeys will cost 30p with children and OAPs at 20p.

These will be standard fares for all journeys whether short or long, and will apply both day and night. Up until now there had been different fares for broken journeys and for journeys after 11 p.m.

Association spokesman Jim Neeson told the Andersonstown News that the 5p increase was a very modest one, considering the large increase in overheads since the last increase three years ago.

"We are sorry that we had to increase the fares at all," said Mr Neeson, "even by a modest 5p, because we are only too aware of the economic constraints on the people at the moment. But we were left with no alternative given the increase in other diesel oil overheads.”

He also announced that all taxis are to be fitted with a new safety lock which will make it impossible to open the doors until the vehicle has stopped.

Belfast Gaels to start own pirate radio station?

BELFAST could have its own Irish language radio station within a matter of weeks, if local Irish language activists have their way.

Disgusted by what they term the “active hostility of all the broadcasting authorities in the Six Counties to the Irish language”, the Gaelic enthusiasts are threatening to set up an Irish language pirate radio station in Belfast.

According to one member of the group, they are already in possession of the equipment needed to start broadcasting, but are waiting to see if the broadcasting authorities announce any improvement in the airtime allocated to Irish.

If not, then the Irish speaking pirates will take to the airwaves. Members of the group acknowledge that with the number of British army forts in Belfast equipped with specialist radio equipment, it is likely that they would soon be detected, but they say they are prepared to take the risks involved.

Meantime, members of the newly formed Irish pressure group MEÁN, are preparing a series of protests and demonstrations to coincide with the BBC's celebration of 60 years broadcasting in Northern Ireland. The group say the BBC has never attempted to cater for the substantial portion of the population who regard Irish as their native language, and they pledge that this will not be allowed to continue.

On Saturday, MEÁN (Irish for media) held their first public meeting in Conway Street Mill, to discuss tactics for the forthcoming campaign against the BBC. Local MP Gerry Adams and SDLP General Secretary, Eamonn Ó hEannaí, both Irish speakers, joined the crowd of about 100 language activists which included representatives of many cultural and community groups. The meeting was told that there are 27,000 children studying Irish at schools in the Six Counties, that in Belfast alone there are more than 50 night classes for adults; a flourishing all-Irish primary school, a Gaeltacht community; a daily Irish language newspaper, and numerous other examples of a growing vibrant Irish speaking community.

MEETING: West Belfast MP Gerry Adams and SDLP General Secretary Eamonn Ó hEannaí

Bearnagh says no to new shops

THE residents of Bearnagh Drive and the surrounding area have banded together to stop the building of shops at the Glen Road end of Bearnagh Drive.

Mrs Wilson of Bearnagh Drive has collected oven 200 signatures of local residents who believe that the new complex will turn the area “into a slum”.

"An off-licence, a bookies shop and a Chinese take-away are not the type of things people want on their doorstep," Mrs Wilson told our reporter.

“These shops will become a meeting place for young people and others coming from pubs and clubs. It will make life intolerable for those of us living close to the development and cause a general rundown in the appearance of the area. We intend to fight this development to the end."

The petition with the 200 signatures, has been sent to the planning authorities as a first step in the campaign to have the development stopped.